Russell Simmons Say’s He Didn’t Rape No One!!

Photo by

National
Home > National

Russell Simmons Say’s He Didn’t Rape No One!!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Make A Wish Gala

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

Folk’s have struck a nerve with Russell Simmons that has brought forth a reaction out of him.

Russell Simmons has made the hit list of the recent Hollywood sexual harassment scandals that have been springing up in the news with someone new almost daily.

Russell Simmons had been pretty low key about the accusations until 3 of the 4 accusers, according to a New York Post interview, says that Russell Simmons raped them.

In recent interviews, four women spoke on the record about a pattern of violent sexual behavior by Mr. Simmons, disclosing incidents from 1988 to 2014. Three of the women say that he raped them.

In each case, numerous friends and associates said they were told of the incidents at the time. The women said they were inspired to come forward in the aftermath of the accusations against Harvey Weinstein, as victims’ stories have been newly elevated and more often believed.

Now Russel Simmons is having a hold up playa moment,  WTH!!

After Russell Simmons was told of the accusations that the 3 women made, he then released a statement stating:

“I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual.”

Uncle Rush also took his social media to say, hell to the naw, he ain’t raped no one. Everything that has ever gone down in his life has been consensual and lawful. (see his post below)

Swipe left for full statement.

A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Russell Simmons Say’s He Didn’t Rape No One!!

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos