Cardi B Gifts Fiance Offset A Custom Rolls-Royce For His 26th Birthday

The price tag of a Rolls-Royce starts at $315K.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Cardi B Off Set

Source: Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike/Byron Williams

Rapper Cardi B gifted fiance Offset with a brand new Rolls-Royce for his 26th birthday,  Hot New Hip Hop reports.

The “Bodak Yellow” hit maker surprised her beau with the car as they exited his lux birthday party at The MacArthur in downtown Los Angeles.

On site event planner KayCee Nwasike exclusively told HB that her team was tasked to create a ‘Met Gala’ themed event for Offset that was upscale and refined while having all the gritty elements of a club atmosphere.

“We brought the concept to life by capturing that classic Met Gala feel with the red carpeted stairs, but the space became the ‘Set Gala’ when we added cool elements into the decor using graphic artist design,” Nwasike explained.

The event staff even fitted out the party with a large 2-D Bentley truck ice sculpture.

The ‘Set Gala’ brought out a slew of rap stars, including Detroit native Big Sean, fellow Migos stars Quavo & Takeoff, G-Eazy & Lil Yachty.

The elated rapper can be seen mouthing “I love you” to Cardi as he sits in his custom ride:

