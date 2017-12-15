Family Style: Baby Luna Shows Up Her Parents With This Epic Streetstyle Shot

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and baby Luna were spotted leaving their hotel to do some shopping while in New York City. They are such a cute family!

Chrissy and John both kept it in darker colors. Chrissy wore leather like pants by the Row, with black lace up Yeezy boots, a white t-shirt and a Balenciaga gray cardigan. She draped her black coat over her shoulders. John wore dark gray jeans ripped at the knees, with a black t-shirt and a navy blue coat. While they both look ready for their streetstyle shot, it was their daughter, Luna who stole the show!

Luna was spotted in a pink pea coat with a teal dress underneath. Her cute, white ballet flats had an oversized pom pom on each one. Adorable!

Talk about streetstyle perfection, family style!

