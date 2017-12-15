Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Family Style: Baby Luna Shows Up Her Parents With This Epic Streetstyle Shot

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and baby Luna were spotted leaving their hotel to do some shopping while in New York City. They are such a cute family!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - December 12, 2017

Source: Alessio Botticelli / Getty

Chrissy and John both kept it in darker colors. Chrissy wore leather like pants by the Row, with black lace up Yeezy boots, a white t-shirt and a Balenciaga gray cardigan. She draped her black coat over her shoulders. John wore dark gray jeans ripped at the knees, with a black t-shirt and a navy blue coat. While they both look ready for their streetstyle shot, it was their daughter, Luna who stole the show!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - December 12, 2017

Source: Alessio Botticelli / Getty

Luna was spotted in a pink pea coat with a teal dress underneath. Her cute, white ballet flats had an oversized pom pom on each one. Adorable!

BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York Ð December 13, 2017

Source: Josiah Kamau / Getty

Talk about streetstyle perfection, family style!

DON’T MISS: 

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Struggle With Postpartum Depression: “I’m Speaking Up Now Because I Want People To Know It Can Happen To Anybody”

Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Most Revealing Mommy Moment To Date

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Chrissy Teigen On The Fringe Of Fashion Or Is She Bringing It In Burgundy?

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: Angela Rye & Common Got That Woke Bae Love

6 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Angela Rye & Common Got That Woke Bae Love

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Angela Rye & Common Got That Woke Bae Love

#CouplesWeLove: Angela Rye & Common Got That Woke Bae Love

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos