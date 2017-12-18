News Roundup: WH Secretary Can’t Name Black Staffers; Alabama Conspiracy Clapback; Globes’ Harassment Protest & Oprah’s Award

Say My Name: The White House Edition

The White House named Omarosa Manigault as an administration employee, but now that she has been fired, questions about other Black staffers have been raised. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed on providing specific names of any African-Americans staffers during a recent presser. Here’s the moment that Sanders was asked a big question.

“With Omarosa leaving, how many senior staffers here at the White House are African-American?,” NBC reporter Kristen Welker asked Sanders.

The secretary seemed to sidestep the question a bit: “We have a really diverse team across the board at the White House. We always want to continue to grow the diversity here. We’re going to continue to do that and continue to work hard. I don’t have a number directly in front of me specifically not African-American, but again, we have a very diverse team at the White House, certainly a very diverse team in the press office, and something that we strive for every day is to add and grow to be more diverse and more representative of the country at large, and we will continue to do that.”

This moment was not so surprising given that Omarosa’s removal from her post was described with murky details. Sanders was in the hot seat when Welker further asked her about the former Apprentice contestant. The video is below:

Alabama Election Conspiracy Theories Clapback

The Twitterverse is talking about responses to those who say the Alabama election results are a Black conspiracy. Why? Bill Mitchell, a Trump supporter, suggested that high Democratic voter turnout in the Alabama run-off election was a result of a plot to bus in out-of-state black voters to vote illegally. Here are some of the hilarious tweets clapping back at Mitchell’s “hot-mess” comment.

I am hearing rumors that black voters from MS were encouraged to cross over into AL and vote. Anyone else hearing this? Anything to it? That might explain the 30% turnout higher than population percentage. Just reporting the rumor. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 13, 2017

Can confirm that I and about 2500 others were bussed in from Wakanda — champagne and shea butter (@kawaiisca) December 14, 2017

I, a Black, was bussed from D.C. with a convoy of 739 buses holding more than 35,000 BLACKITTY BLACKS, on Monday night. We were personally escorted by Barack Obama, Megatron and Black Panther. We all voted 19 times each. Happy Kwanzaa! — Asia Chloe Brown (@AsiaChloeBrown) December 14, 2017

I refused to take the yellow bus from IL due to, well I'm fabulous, so I rode in a multicolor WV Bus and voted 34 times (30 for Jones, 3 Michelle Obama, 1 for myself of course) — trebienbeauty (@trebienbeauty) December 14, 2017

Actresses Taking Sexual Harassment Protest To Globes

Several women in Hollywood are taking a stand against sexual harassment and gender inequality. They are planning to protest by wearing Black at the upcoming Golden Globes on January 7, sources recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

The floodgates opened by Harvey Weinstein accusers will stay open as women are unapologetically speaking their truths. Industry insiders want to honor the brave women who are talking as part of the #MeToo movement. Actresses will have chances to open up about gender equality on the red carpet, a move that compliments Wednesday’s announcement that there will only be female presenters at the Jan. 21 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Actresses to wear black to Golden Globes to protest gender inequality, sources say: https://t.co/b1npGIiR00 pic.twitter.com/tB8pQZNBuN — Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) December 14, 2017

Oprah Wins Big Award

Oprah Winfrey will be the first Black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille award, The Huffington Post reported. The award, given out by the Golden Globes, “recognizes an individual for ‘outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.’”

