Jeezy has Everybody talking about Track with J.Cole and Kendrick Lamar

Jeezy Dropped that new album Pressure, and definitely brought it this time.

Jeezy has everybody talking about new song off the album called American Dream, Ft. J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

Lets just say I have already played the track at least 3 or 4 times back to back every time I listen to it.

Check it out and let me know if you like it as much as I do.

