George Zimmerman Lost What Little Sense He Had By Threatening Jay-Z

George Zimmerman, who killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin and escaped justice, came out of his rat hole and threatened to physically assault Jay-Z over his TV docu-series and film about the shooting, The Blast reported.
RELATED: George Zimmerman Punched In The Face After Bragging About Killing Trayvon Martin
“I know how to handle people who f**k with me, I have since February 2012,” said Zimmerman, who’s clearly delusional if he thinks the rapper is now afraid to tell Trayvon’s story.
Trayvon’s killer said he’s irate about money his ex-wife supposedly received for participating in the documentary and for the producers not paying his family members. He also claims that production team and film crews harassed his family through unannounced visits to their homes. Zimmerman said he’s holding Jay-Z and executive producer Michael Gasparro accountable, adding that “anyone who f***s with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”
Jay-Z is collaborating with the Weinstein Company to make a six-part TV docu-series and film about the killing of Trayvon, which sparked a national protest. They will base the productions on two books: “Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It” and “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” which they won the TV and film rights to in a fiercely competitive bidding process. I doubt that Jay-Z has any concerns about Zimmerman, as he moves forward in telling this important story. Twitter agrees. Some folks are sending thinly veiled counter threats to Zimmerman, noting that the rapper is not a teenage kid. One person even suggests setting up a bout on pay per view and donating the money to the Black Lives Matter collective.
SOURCE: The Blast
SEE ALSO:
CNN’s Paris Dennard Called A Sellout On National Television By Another Republican
Here’s Omarosa’s Bizarre Theory On Donald Trump’s Racism
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25