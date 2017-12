Survey Reveals the Most Popular Hiding Spots for Gifts

Online retailer Zulily is offering the best ways parents should hide their Holiday gifts to their kids. A recent survey finds most parents hide their children’s gifts in the trunk of their car. With all the violence happening around the holidays, I wouldn’t suggest this unless there are no other choices.

Rounding out the top five were the linen closet, garage, basement or a friend’s house. To make the presents even more magical, 31-percent of parents surveyed by Zulily admit they sign the gift tag with their other hand so the handwriting looks different to their kids.

What other spot would you suggest to hide the gifts?

Also On 100.3: