SecureTheLeague: Diddy & Steph Curry Express Interest In Buying The Carolina Panthers

Hip Hop Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and NBA star Stephen Curry may be from two totally different worlds, but the two superstars could soon become joint owners of the Carolina Panthers.
On Sunday, the team’s owner Jerry Richardson announced his intention to step down amid sexual assault and racial misconduct allegations in an open letter.
Not soon after, Combs, a huge sports fanatic, tweeted his intentions to purchase the team, following up with a short Instagram video.
“I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!” he wrote. “There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” he continued pointing to the league’s lack of owner diversity.
He definitely isn’t hurting for cash after Forbes named him the highest paid musician in 2017 with the estimated earnings of $130 million, and a total net worth of $280 million.
“I want in!” Curry tweeted in response to Diddy’s post. Curry, a North Carolina native would add even more to the cash pile. The Golden State Warrior star is worth an estimated $77 million.
According to a New York Daily News report, Diddy would need at least $120 million more dollars to put his hat into the ring. If he links up with Curry and possibly one or two other minority owners, their dreams could become a reality.
Diddy also mentioned that if he was the boss, he would bring Colin Kaepernick to compete for the quarterback position against the team’s current QB, Cam Newtwon. Kaepernick has sat out the current season after zero NFL teams failed to pick him up due to his National Anthem protest.
Beauties what do you think? Would you tune in to watch the Panthers play if they were backed by Combs, Curry and Kaepernick?
SOURCE: New York Daily News
