Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

#SecureTheLeague: Diddy & Steph Curry Express Interest In Buying The Carolina Panthers

Diddy also said he would give Colin Kaepernick a shot at the quarterback position against Cam Newton if he was made owner.

Written By: HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 4 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Hip Hop Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and NBA star Stephen Curry may be from two totally different worlds, but the two superstars could soon become joint owners of the Carolina Panthers.

On Sunday, the team’s owner Jerry Richardson announced his intention to step down amid sexual assault and racial misconduct allegations in an open letter.

Not soon after, Combs, a huge sports fanatic, tweeted his intentions to purchase the team, following up with a short Instagram video.

“I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!” he wrote. “There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” he continued pointing to the league’s lack of owner diversity.

He definitely isn’t hurting for cash after Forbes named him the highest paid musician in 2017 with the estimated earnings of $130 million, and a total net worth of $280 million.

“I want in!” Curry tweeted in response to Diddy’s post. Curry, a North Carolina native would add even more to the cash pile. The Golden State Warrior star is worth an estimated $77 million.

According to a New York Daily News report, Diddy would need at least $120 million more dollars to put his hat into the ring. If he links up with Curry and possibly one or two other minority owners, their dreams could become a reality.

Diddy also mentioned that if he was the boss, he would bring Colin Kaepernick to compete for the quarterback position against the team’s current QB, Cam Newtwon. Kaepernick has sat out the current season after zero NFL teams failed to pick him up due to his National Anthem protest.

Beauties what do you think? Would you tune in to watch the Panthers play if they were backed by Combs, Curry and Kaepernick?

SOURCE: New York Daily News

DON’T MISS:

Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy & French Montana’s Bromance

Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading #SecureTheLeague: Diddy & Steph Curry Express Interest In Buying The Carolina Panthers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos