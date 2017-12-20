Did Tiffany Haddish Lie About Domestic Violence In Her Book?

This has been the year of Tiffany Haddish. From Girls Trip to her memoir The Last Black Unicorn, the comedian is everybody’s fav. In the book, Tiffany claims she was physically abused by her ex-husband William Stewart. In one section, Tiffany wrote, “He grabbed me by the collar, he was like, ‘It’s time to go to the room now,’ in front of everybody. Just snatched me by my shirt, and pulled me to the elevator and threw me in it…once we got to our hotel room, he was so quick. He snatched me by the neck and slammed me into the wall.” Tiffany also alleged that the abuse resulted in her ex-husband being arrested and suffering a miscarriage. William Stewart is denying all claims of domestic abuse.

In an interview on V-103’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith, Stewart said, “I married Tiffany, her issues, and not the Hollywood lifestyle. I have never beat or hit or called a woman a ‘MF’ or ‘B’ while having a disagreement, ever in my life. I never caused a miscarriage, I have documents to prove this.”

In an Instagram video over the weekend, Tiffany revealed, “I ain’t gonna lie. Some stuff in the book is a little bit… I was like, ‘What?’ I don’t know if when they edit, maybe they tweak things a little. So, then, in the audio-book, I’m like, ‘No, this is what it is.’” William commented on the video, writing, “I ont [sic] want to respond to my character and my family matters in the book. At this time I will not through [sic] dirt at Tiffany or release things that I know will harm her. I actually don’t think this was all Tiffany’s doings [sic]… I think people were telling her they need to add stuff to fluff it up. I have NEVER HIT or beat a woman in my life. I’m hurting and thanks.”

See the exchange below:

Accusing someone of domestic abuse is extremely serious. If William never hit her then it appears there was an extreme lie from her editors or Tiffany Haddish. As much as everyone loves Tiffany, if he never assaulted her or caused a miscarriage, she will hopefully make this right — beyond a video on Instagram.

