5 Last-Minute Gifts For Your Boozy Bestie

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 mins ago
The Ciroc Music Box

CÎROC Blue Dot Music Box

Source: CÎROC Blue Dot / CÎROC Blue Dot

Pass the aux cord to your friend with the best playlist and bless her with this limited-edition CÎROC Blue Dot music box. Designed by Tracey Mills of cult streetwear brand Visitor on Earth, the blue packaging doubles as a speaker when a smartphone is slotted into the lid. Talk about the best of both worlds.

Available nationwide on November 30th, the CÎROC Music Box is available in limited quantities with purchase of CÎROC Blue Dot.

These Festive Whiskey Cubes

Price: $39.95

Watered-down Whiskey be gone. Williams Sonoma’s Whiskey cubes (set of 2) are the perfect stocking stuffer for your bad and boujee friend. They’re equally as effective as they are fabulous.

Purchase it, here

This Giant Wine Bottle Glass

Price: $17.95

Dear best friend, no need to make excuses about how many glasses of wine you plan on drinking. Turn one glass of wine into a bottle without judgement. Wine not?

Purchase it, here.

This Bedazzled Flask

Price: $26.99

Because liquor can also be a fashion statement, this Amzwt flask bangle takes any drinking occasion to the next level. Serving as a pretty cute bracelet and liquor stash, this is the perfect gift for the gal who has it all.

Purchase it, here.

A Glow In The Dark Beer Pong Set

No party is complete without beer pong. Give your girl friend, who considers herself the hostess with the most-ess, with gift that will turn her next game night into the event of the year.

Price: $24.99

Purchase it, here.

Photos