Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Ex-Wife Of Late NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Arrested For His Murder

Sherra Wright was arrested and charged with the murder of Lorenzen Wright seven years after his death.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

Source: The Sporting News / Getty

The ex-wife of the late NBA player Lorenzen Wright was arrested and charged with his murder seven years after his death. Riverside County police reportedly arrested Sherra Wright on a fugitive from justice warrant on Friday night.

According to ESPN, Wright’s decomposed body was found, with multiple gunshot wounds, in a Suburban on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the athlete went missing. The case remained one of Memphis’ most high-profile unsolved cases.

Police recently found the murder weapon, near Walnut, Mississippi, which has been pivotal in the case.

A man by the name of Billy R. Turner was arrested on December 5 and charged with first-degree murder. Sherra Wright and Turner allegedly conspired to murder Lorenzen, a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s office reports.

Turner and Wright first attempted to murder Lorenzen Wright between April and July 2010 and acted with an unnamed co-conspirator.

Sherra reportedly received $1 million life from Lorenzen’s life insurance policy. Read the full report, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Husband Charged With Murdering His Wife After Facebook Post About Her Financial Success

Two Suspects Arrested In The Murder Of Rapper Chinx Drugz

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Ex-Wife Of Late NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Arrested For His Murder

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos