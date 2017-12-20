Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just In Time For Christmas

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Chevy Traverse

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

With a little less than a week until Christmas, some of you are probably preparing to go on a road trip. Some people love road trips, some people hate them. They can be stressful. Especially when dealing with family and friends, their music might be annoying, coordinating might be an issue or they may have a weak bladder and want to make a million stops.

I recently read a poll conducted by Chevrolet and Harris Poll where they asked parents about what makes a road trip great. Most Black parents believe that six hours is the perfect road trip length. That’s a long time and you have to get your mind right to deal with that. So here are 5 tips for surviving a road trip.

Chevy Traverse

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

1: Great Podcast. During my trip to Delaware from New York in the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse we utilized the USB outlets, 4G LTE Wi-Fi and Apple CarPlay to share great podcast. We listened to The Read, Awards Chatter and Flagrant 2 Podcast during our trip. The time flew by and we laughed the entire way there.

2. Great Snacks and Pre-Planned Food Stops – It’s always good to have great snacks in your bag whenever you travel. Water, gum, chips or whatever floats your boat. Equally important is knowing what you want to eat before you see it. We ended up at a Roy Rogers, which wouldn’t have been our first choice but that’s was the last spot for miles. Good food choices help add to all the fond memories you’ll make during the trip. Like chatting over coffee at one of Delaware’s local baristas.

3. Binge And Drive: Watching a good show can make the car ride breeze by, if the car has 4G LTE Wi-Fi, shows like She’s Gotta Have It or Ozark can be a good choice to drown out your parent’s music or any “Lil” rapper if you pass the aux cord to the wrong person.

4. Pillows: If you don’t want to take advantage of the technology in today’s cars, utilize the extra space and take a nap.

5. Patience. If you’re traveling to a big city, finding parking can be a bit frustrating so you’re going to need patience. My Traverse had cameras all over the car to help with parking so once I did find parking I knew what I was able to fit into and what I wasn’t able to. It took a little bit of the edge off of parallel parking.

Overall my 5 tips will help make your road trip fly by. 6 Hours will turn into a quick binge of Stranger Things or laughing with your cousin in the back seat to Marlon on NBC. It does help if you have a new car or unlimited data but that’s what technology is for.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just In Time For Christmas

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos