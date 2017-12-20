Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After Labeled ‘Racist’ By Critics

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After Labeled ‘Racist’ By Critics

It would have been so much better if she had stood firm on her initial point.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 9 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

There is whitewashing all throughout the entertainment industry, so it is never really a surprise when a current case of it is pointed out. Rapper Nicki Minaj wanted to shed light on her perception of the whitewashing of hip-hop, but she quickly backtracked and was still labeled racist by critics who firmly disagreed with her social media post.

In a screenshot of the Top Hip-Hop Songs on the iTunes chart, Nicki Minaj first captioned the post “It’s a great time to be a white rapper in America huh?” After tons of backlash ensued with Minaj being called a racist, she modified her captioned twice more and bashed those who said she was racist in the first place.

Minaj then followed that up with a since-deleted lengthy post that expressed her right to speak her opinion on whatever she wants, whenever she wants and those that don’t approve should feel free to unfollow. She also stated that “Whenever a black woman speaks on ANYTHING she’s labelled ‘mad’, ‘angry’ and ‘bitter.’”

All of this would have been fine if she didn’t feel the need to edit her initial post. Either you feel that hip-hop is whitewashed and want to make a firm point about it or you don’t. Instead it appears that she wanted to appease her white fans by backtracking on her comments. There’s a lot of contradiction here, but that’s how many celebrities operate these days.

You can check out Nicki Minaj’s posts BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him Or Her’ And ‘Sweet Life’

White Supremacists Are Reportedly Infiltrating Law Enforcement

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After Labeled ‘Racist’ By Critics

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos