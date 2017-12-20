Fashion & Style
European Soccer Player Gets Roasted For Blackface Costume On Twitter

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 7 mins ago
European Footballer Antoine Griezmann is in some hot water right now for making a couple of bad choices. First, he decides to dress up as a “Harlem Globetrotter” by painting his facce arms and legs in black. Then he decides to share a picture of his costume on social media.

It didn’t take long for the backlash to commence.

The French player took the backlash lightly and tried to calm everyone down by tweeting, “Calm down friends, I’m fan of the Harlem Globetrotters and the good times… it’s a tribute.” When the roasting continued, he finally apologized, stating  “I recognize it is clumsy on my part. If I have hurt anyone, I apologize.”

