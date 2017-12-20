‘Lucky We Brought You Over As Slaves:’ Florida Official Resigns Over Racist Claims

A member of a volunteer board in Boynton Beach, Florida resigned recently after being accused of racism and White supremacy, the Palm Beach Post reported. Cindy Falco-DiCorrado hurled racial slurs during a December 5 commission meeting about sanctuary cities, residents said, after many civil rights activists have termed a new Trump-era of racism. Mathi Mulligan, a resident, said to the Post that Falco-DiCorrado told him to speak “better English.” She also allegedly told Black residents that “You’re lucky we brought you over as slaves, or else you’d be deported, too.”

The racist comments ignited calls for Falco-DiCorrado’s resignation from the Community Redevelopment Agency advisory board. “We will keep pressing on until the City Commission fires this white supremacist from a job that gives her direct power over the lives of people of color,” Mulligan said before the woman announced that she was stepping down.

The city also said it planned to review video of the December 5 meeting, CBS 12 reported.

Boynton Beach official steps down after telling black residents they were ‘lucky’ to be brought over as slaves https://t.co/CnpQ3V7fmZ — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 18, 2017

Falco-DiCorrado said her comments were “misunderstood” and she didn’t intend harm to The Palm Beach Post. In her resignation email, she made even more strong remarks. “I also heard that the City of Boynton Beach is being attacked through my stance on Sanctuary cities and things that I said that were taken out of context and it just keeps getting worse as those who have hate in their hearts only can hear and see hate,” she wrote. “I ask if anyone was hurt by things that I said that could of been misconstrued, taken out of context or due to misunderstandings to please forgive me. For the record I am NOT a racist nor a white supremacist (which I had to look up what it meant) I forgive them too.” She also said accused people of putting a “lynch mob” out on her.

SOURCE: Palm Beach Post, CBS 12

