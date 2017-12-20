Features
Home > Features

Gift High Schoolers Give To Classmate Brings Him To Tears In Viral Video

It'll give you some hope for the world.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 11 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Tests on desks in empty classroom

Source: Caiaimage/Sam Edwards / Getty

Another touching story went viral this past weekend just in time for the holidays.

It all started when Shawna Cantiliano of Antioch High School saw a message on a whiteboard from one of her classmates. It asked that whoever stole the classmate’s Nintendo 3DS to return it. The game console was a gift from the student’s grandmother and it meant a lot to them.

“I felt bad when I saw the whiteboard,” Cantiliano said. “I thought, ‘I always see that kid playing on his 3DS, just ignoring all of his bullies and in his own little world. I just wanted to help.’”

Thus, Cantiliano and her friend, Piper Stowe, decided to raise money to buy the student a new 3DS. Its retail price was $200. “I wanted to give him a little hope in humanity,” Cantiliano said. “I just wanted him to not give up.”

Once they raised the money, they surprised the student in his classroom and he broke down crying. Check out the heartwarming video below.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Gift High Schoolers Give To Classmate Brings Him To Tears In Viral Video

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos