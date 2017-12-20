Gift High Schoolers Give To Classmate Brings Him To Tears In Viral Video

Another touching story went viral this past weekend just in time for the holidays.

It all started when Shawna Cantiliano of Antioch High School saw a message on a whiteboard from one of her classmates. It asked that whoever stole the classmate’s Nintendo 3DS to return it. The game console was a gift from the student’s grandmother and it meant a lot to them.

“I felt bad when I saw the whiteboard,” Cantiliano said. “I thought, ‘I always see that kid playing on his 3DS, just ignoring all of his bullies and in his own little world. I just wanted to help.’”

Thus, Cantiliano and her friend, Piper Stowe, decided to raise money to buy the student a new 3DS. Its retail price was $200. “I wanted to give him a little hope in humanity,” Cantiliano said. “I just wanted him to not give up.”

Once they raised the money, they surprised the student in his classroom and he broke down crying. Check out the heartwarming video below.

