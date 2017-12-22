Welp! Chris Bosh’s Mother Arrested For Allegedly Exploiting Disabled Roommate For Drug Ring

Weeks after Texas police raided her house on suspicion of drug dealing, they have finally arrested and charged Chris Bosh’s estranged mother with a crime. But it’s not for what you might think.

According to the Texas Observer, Freida Bosh and her ex-roommate, Johnathan Brown, were arrested and charged with exploitation of a disabled person.

DeSota authorities claim that Ms. Bosh took on an unnamed disabled roommate and let him live with them in exchange for a portion of his monthly disability check to cover rent for him and Brown. In addition, Bosh is accused of forcing the victim to help Brown sell drugs and police believe that Brown gave Bosh free drugs in exchange for the free rent that the disabled roommate was paying on his behalf.

Yes, this is very messy.

DeSoto police arrested Bosh on Tuesday, however she made bail. Her roommate wasn’t as lucky though. Brown is still in custody at the Tarrant County Jail.

Ms. Bosh recently told TMZ that she is not involved in any cocaine or heroin that might have been sold out of her home. Instead, as TMZ pointed out, she blames a “short-term tenant who moved out for turning her home into a trap house.

That, and she and her 11-time NBA All-Star son haven’t spoken in five years since he tried to unsuccessfully evict from that house back in 2012.

If found guilty, Bosh could face 2-10 years in state prison for these charges that are labeled as a third-degree felony in Texas.

BEAUTIES: What is your take on this one?

RELATED NEWS:

Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn One Of His Homes Into A Trap House?

Chris Bosh’s Mother Denies Trafficking Drugs Out Of Their Home