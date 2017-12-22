Reunited? Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Spotted Cuddling At Atlanta Afterparty

It looks like after her recent split with Wissam Al Mana, Janet Jackson is back together again with a familiar face–her ex Jermaine Dupri!

According to US Weekly, a source told them that Jackson, 51, and Dupri, 45, “were cuddled up and holding hands” at an afterparty in Atlanta celebrating the end of the U.S. leg of her “State of the World” tour.

After ending their 7-relationship back in 2009, it appears the duo are picking up right where they left off.

“They are 100 percent back together and in love,” an another source told the celebrity and gossip publication.

Apparently, Jermaine reached out to Janet after learning of her divorce and they are taking things one day at a time.

“They are getting to know each other all over again.”

Page Six reported that “they arrived together right after the show. He was dressed in a long hooded cloak. It seemed like he was trying to fly under the radar.” They also noted that the couple spent the rest of the evening together in the VIP section.

But let’s not get too excited yet. Entertainment Tonight says a source told them the two are just friends, despite getting cozy.

“They are close and she’ll always have a warm place for him in her heart,” the source continues. “Both Janet and Jermaine are warm people, so it’s not unusual that there would be hugging or hand holding, even in public.”

Guess time will only tell which story is true.

It’s unknown when they started communicating again, but back in September, Jermaine had pretty great things to say about Janet’s concert tour.

“I haven’t seen [it]. But I have seen a couple clips from the show,” the rapper said at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers event in Hollywood. “The tour looks good.”

As we previously reported, this has been a pretty interesting year for Janet. Not only did she give birth to her son TK some 11-months ago, but she also filed from divorce Al Mana. While neither has confirmed the reason behind her split, Janet’s own brother Steve Randall “Randy” Jackson told the press some months ago that Al Mana had been verbally abuse to the five-time Grammy winner.

“It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy told PEOPLE.

“It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b***h every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

We just want for Janet to be happy and if she finds that happiness with Jermaine, we are here for it!

BEAUTIES: Do you believe that Janet and Jermaine are back together?

