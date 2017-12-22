Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With Being Judged

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted December 22, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment
Clive Davis and Pat Houston Present 'Whitney Houston Live: Her Greatest Performances' Special On SiriusXM's Heart & Soul Channel

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Pat Houston gave fans some insight into Whitney Houston‘s final days, including a conversation they had a few days before her untimely death. Pat visited TV One’s Sister Circle where she revealed managing Whitney’s personal life was difficult, but she was there to bring peace. “We came to the conclusion that I was there to ease the pain that her spirit needed,” she said. “She knew that before she passed.”

Pat also revealed Whitney struggled with the public’s judgment of her. “She was like a little girl. I said Whitney, ‘Only God can judge you at the appointed time.’”

Watch the clip, below:

RELATED STORIES:

The Internet Wasn’t Here For Christina Aguilera’s Tribute To Whitney Houston, Were You?

Oh No She Didn’t?! Madonna Slams Whitney Houston As ‘Mediocre’ In Handwritten Letter

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

16 photos Launch gallery

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

Continue reading The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos