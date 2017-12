Jenifer Lewis And The Original Dreamgirls Do Epic Rap Collabo

Jenifer Lewis has been getting into the rap game lately promoting her new book The Mother Of Black Hollywood. She goes to her book signing events and usually gets some people to sing/ rap along with heer.

This time around, Lewis was rapping with the members of Dreamgirls. While in attendance Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s 27th annual Divas Simply Singing event, Lewis had Ralph and Jennifer Holliday to rap with her.

Check the video out down below. How did they do?

