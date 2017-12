Watch: If LeBron James Is Gunning For Father Of Year, He May Have Won

On Thursday during his game against the Chicago Bulls, LeBron James proved that even basketball couldn’t come between the love he has for his daughter.

During a timeout in the heated game, LBJ spotted his daughter sitting near the Cavaliers’ bench. After greeting her, she asked the Cav’s star for candy, and James went straight into good dad mode, asking around for candy for his baby girl.

LeBron's daughter wanted some candy mid-game. Man on a mission. 🍭🍬🍫 pic.twitter.com/ymkWySC00Y — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2017

Adorable.

