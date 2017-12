Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes Others To Star In New Film On Hurricane Katrina

Oh, snap! A new film featuring Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, T.I. and Demetrius Shipp Jr. are about to be in the same film together.

Deadline.com reports that the three are starring in a film called Cut Throat City a film about four childhood friends who return home to Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. They find their homes were taken away by flood waters along with any hope of starting a life there as well.

Desperate for help, they turn to a gang leader who hires them to rob a casino in the middle of the city. Joining the cast will be RZA from Wu-Tang Clan, Rob Morgan from Mudbound and many other talented actors.

The film is currently being filmed in New Orléans.

(Source: Deadline.com)

