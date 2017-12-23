The Russ Parr Morning Show
Halle Berry Promotes Major After His Singing Bought Her To Tears

Posted 16 hours ago
Halle Berry was moved to tears recently while being serenaded by singer ‘MAJOR.‘.

TheJasmineBrand reports that she attended a gathering and became emotional when he sang his popular ballad, “Why I Love You.”

See her caption below and footage of the special moment via the clip below.

 

Earlier this month, Berry made headlines after it was reported she had split with music producer boyfriend Alex Da Kid.

A source reveals Halle was the one to initiate the split after she “really put things into perspective” and decided their relationship was “not for her.”

Berry and Alex dated for about five months, but “Ever since splitting with her ex Olivier, she has been more cautious about who she chooses to bring around the children, and bring into her life,” a source shared with E! News, adding, “Alex needed to go.”

Since they called it quits, Alex, whose real name is Alexander Grant, has been spotted out with a mystery brunette — with many reports claiming she’s his rebound babe.

A source who spotted Alex on the outing said: “they weren’t holding hands but it looked like they were there together as a couple.” The eyewitness added, “He pointed her to his car when they left and they stood really close to each other.”

Berry’s romance with the 35-year-old London-born music producer was her first serious relationship since her divorce from actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares custody of four-year-old son Mateo, a year ago.

Halle “is much happier now,” claims the source. Berry recently took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of a black rope shaped like a heart along with the words “Done with love” written across the snap.

 

Photos