Kim Kardashian Celebrates Upcoming Nuptials With A Paris-Themed Bridal Shower

Kim Kardashian celebrated her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Kanye West at a Paris-themed bridal shower in Beverly Hills yesterday.

The all-white event took place the The Peninsula Hotel, complete with five white linen tables and white rose centerpieces. The stunning bride-to-be arrived in a black Rolls Royce rocking an all-white dress with straps made of pearls.

According to reports, the 33-year-old beauty’s mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian planned the surprise wedding shower. It was an intimate gathering, which started at 10 a.m. and was attended by just a small group of close family and friends. Special guests included Kim’s ready-to-pop bestie Ciara, designer Rachel Roy and the women from Kanye’s side of the family.

The big day is scheduled to take place in Paris on May 24. Check out pics of the decor and photo booth fun below.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Upcoming Nuptials With A Paris-Themed Bridal Shower was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
