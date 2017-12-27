Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump In Tell All

Photo by

National
Home > National

Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump In Tell All

She is allegedly ready to spill every drop of the tea.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
11 reads
Leave a comment

Ever since Omarosa Manigault Newman got the boot from the White House — or as she likes to call it, “resigned” — she has been teasing “her story.” Reports claims the reality star will earn as much as $10 million for a book deal and she is ready to spill every drop of the tea.

According to Life & Style,“Omarosa has dirt on the Trumps’ ‘icy’ interactions. ‘She knows how much time they spend together and whether or not they even sleep in the same bedroom,’ says a source. ‘How much does Melania have to put up with? Does she really agree with her husband’s stance on things? Does she believe any of the sexual harassment allegations lodged against him or are they all lies? Does she plan to divorce him once they’re out of the White House? All these questions could be answered.’” Political analysts claim Omarosa could be Donald Trump’s  “worst nightmare.”

In addition, Omarosa allegedly has some dish on his daughter Ivanka and her relationship with Melania, which has reportedly been tense.

This will be enjoyable to see Omarosa sell out everyone at the White House. The reality television villain clearly has no loyalty to anyone. Moreover, even if some of Omarosa’s accounts are exaggerated or partly “fake news,” which Trump will undoubtedly claim, 45 has no one to blame but himself. Omarosa is the monster he created and had the nerve to put her in the White House.

SOURCE: Life & Style

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump In Tell All

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos