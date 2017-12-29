Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Remy Ma and Papoose Are Expecting!

After fertility issues the couple are excited to announce they are expecting a baby!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
14 reads
Leave a comment
Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Time to start planning the shower!  One of our favorite couples just announced they are expecting!   Major congrats are in order for Remy Ma and Papoose who announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child!

RELATED STORY: Columbus Singer Trent Crews Casted on Love and Hip Hop New York

The couple of been very transparent on reality show Love and Hip Hop New York about their struggles to conceive and even talked about using IVF.  No word on if IVF was needed but who cares as long as they have a happy healthy baby!  Remy Ma and Papoose have been married since 2008 and this will be the couples first child together.  Congrats to The Mackies #BlackLove!

Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

6 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

Continue reading Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos