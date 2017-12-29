Beyonce & Blue Ivy Star In Jay Z’s ‘Family Feud’ Visuals

Jay Z dropped a teaser clip for his beloved 4:44 track Family Feud and both Beyonce and Blue Ivy make an appearance. The queen is saint-like in the Godfather-inspired visuals. #BlackTwitter is already up in arms about the 30-second teaser that is shot in a majestic church.

At the end of the clip, Jay Z steps into a confessional where he begins to confess his sins to Beyonce, tying the video directly back to the 4:44 theme.

To watch the full video, music fans can sign up to TIDAL for free as part of a holiday membership preview using just an email address, no credit card required. The full video drops at 4:44pm ET on December 29.

