American Eagle Outfitters Bracelet Accused Of Looking Like A Slave Shackle

Photo by

National
Home > National

American Eagle Outfitters Bracelet Accused Of Looking Like A Slave Shackle

What were they thinking?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

American Eagle is getting some serious backlash for a men’s bracelet that some say looks like a slave shackle. One person noticed the striking resemblance and Tweeted this:

It’s hard to see these bracelets don’t look like a throwback to shackles. It’s as if someone at American Eagle Googled “slave shackles” and said, “What a cool idea for a bracelet!” The tweets continued, slamming the retail store for their odd choice of fashion. See below:

American Eagle issued an apology and removed the bracelet:

Sounds like American Eagle needs some diversity when it comes to creating accessories.

SOURCE: Twitter

SEE ALSO:

UK Royal Wears Blackface Brooch, Offers Lame Apology To Meghan Markle

5 Things To Know About Meghan Markle’s Mom

Mamie Johnson

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

22 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos