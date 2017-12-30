Entertainment
James Fortune Talks About Choosing Featured Artists Carefully For Latest Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
James Fortune talks about his process for choosing the featured artists on his songs. For his latest album, “Dear Future Me,” he reveals that he limited his choices to those who were very close, trusted friends that have been there for his journey in the last three years.

James explains why he choose to do things that way this time around. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

