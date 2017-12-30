James Fortune Talks About Choosing Featured Artists Carefully For Latest Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

James Fortune talks about his process for choosing the featured artists on his songs. For his latest album, “Dear Future Me,” he reveals that he limited his choices to those who were very close, trusted friends that have been there for his journey in the last three years.

Follow @GetUpErica

James explains why he choose to do things that way this time around. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: James Fortune On How Taking Responsibility Helped Him Heal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: James Fortune On The Difficult Journey To Self-Forgiveness [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: James Fortune “I Forgive Me” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]