The Wake Up: Bronx Fire Kills 12; No Charges In Moore’s Ford Lynching Probe; Justine Ruszczyk Case Postponed

Massive Bronx Fire Leaves 12 Dead

A deadly fire claimed the lives of 12 people, including four children, in the Belmont section of The Bronx late Thursday. Firefighter battled a roaring blaze that engulfed a five-story apartment building in freezing temperatures. Five people died inside the building, and seven at local hospitals, the New York Daily News reported. Four were in critical condition at area hospitals.

Some residents scrambled down fire escapes to safety or were rescued by firefighters. A U.S. Army solidier went missing during the inferno, according to the Daily News.

Thick black smoke lingered in the air after the blaze was extinguished by firefighters. “This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter of a century,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who visited the horrific scene.

No Charges Made In Moore’s Ford Lynching

Decades of searches to find and prosecute members of a Georgia lynch mob that fatally shot two Black couples in 1946 have come to an end without any charges for the responsible parties.

The execution of two young African-American couples — Roger and Dorothy Malcom; George and Mae Murray Dorsey — was considered one of the most heinous acts of racial terror in the nation. Known as the Moore’s Ford lynching, the couples were riddled repeatedly with bullets by a mob near a secluded bridge in Walton County, Georgia.

The investigation into the gruesome crime will soon officially close, as per orders from The Georgia Bureau Of Investigation, possibly by the end of January, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The FBI had shut down its probes in recent weeks into the nation’s last-known mass lynching.

The case had many stops and stalls, with 162 suspects identified over the last few decades. More than 150 of those suspects were discovered during the original FBI inquiry in 1946. The GBI reopened the probe in 2000, with a break in the case that happened in nine years ago. However, no valuable evidence came to light, authorities said. Only four main suspects were alive at the time when the case was reopened. Now, agents claim that they have no new leads in the case, despite a need for justice in the “coldest of cold cases.”

Justine Damond Ruszczyk Case Decision Delayed

A decision to charge the Minneapolis cop who fatally shot Justine Damond Ruszczyk has been postponed until after the new year, CNN reported. Ruszczyk, a 40-year-old Australian woman, was fatally shot on July 15 by officer Mohamed Noor after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in an alley near her home. More evidence must be gathered, and an additional investigation must be completed, authorities, who don’t want to “rush the investigation,” said.

Ruszczyk’s family released a statement about the delayed investigation.

