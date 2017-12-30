Year In Review: The Biggest Entertainment Moments Of 2017

Kevin Hart Caught Cheating

Kevin Hart shocked the world when he uploaded a video to Instagram apologizing to his family and fans. While Kevin didn’t initially reveal what he was apologizing for, prior cheating rumors added fuel to theories the superstar comedian cheated on his wife. We’d soon find out, the rumors were true and Kevin was caught in what he described as an “extortion plot” to squeeze him out of money.

Still, it didn’t stop #BlackTwitter from dragging the bite-size funny man for his affair and being dumb enough to get caught.

#KevinHart left his real Rib for a McRib then seen the McRib wasn't what he thought and went and Cheated with a McNugget pic.twitter.com/1ZQDOkK83t — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) September 17, 2017

Usher’s Herpes Scandal

2017 tried to take Usher down with it when the Confessions singer was exposed for allegedly infecting several women and a man with herpes. Yikes. Talk about setting the Internet on fire.

Usher reportedly paid a woman $1.1 million dollars in a settlement after the woman claimed he exposed and infected her the STD. As if the initial reports weren’t damaging enough, Quantasia Sharpton, another victim who tested negative for herpes, held a press conference to discuss details about an alleged rendezvous they had after his concert.

Rob Kardashian Leaks Blac Chyna’s Nudes

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s made-for-reality-TV romance came to a messy and screeching halt in 2017. And that says a lot.

Rob jumped off the deep end when he leaked nude photos of Blac Chyna and screenshots of their text message conversations on Instagram. Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him and using drugs. He also revealed Blac Chyna underwent plastic surgery after giving birth to their baby Dream, which he happily paid for.

Moral of the story: don’t be Rob Kardashian in 2018.

