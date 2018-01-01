Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Fix It Jesus! Tamar Says Vince Went To Jail On Christmas Because He Was Drunk And Jealous

The drama between this soon-to-be divorced couple continues to get messier and messier. 

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment
'Dancing With The Stars' Season 21 - October 5, 2015

Source: David Livingston / Getty

The drama between Tamar Braxton and soon-to-be ex-husband Vince Herbert continues to get messier and messier.

First the singer claimed that Vince got another woman pregnant and now she’s spilling all the tea on why he was in jail on Christmas Day. Apparently, that can be blamed on the alcohol and a case of jealousy.

Tamar recently explained the ordeal to TMZ.

“Co-parenting while going through a divorce is not an easy task. While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated,” she said.

Now what exactly he was jealous of isn’t known. But Tamar was clear that despite claims that Vince has been abusive to her in the past, no violence popped off during the holiday.

“There was no physical interaction between Vince and I on Christmas. While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser that Vince is not.”

Vince was arrested on Monday, but was out of jail after posting his $20K bail.

In the end, Tamar says that while this will always be a horrible memory for her family, she won’t let it get her down.

“I’m deeply hurt and saddened that this will be how we remember Christmas 2017, but, my motto is and maintains to be ‘Bluebird of Happiness’ and nobody will stop my joy and blessings going into the New Year! God Bless!” she stressed.

Listen. We need for Vince to get it together. STAT!

BEAUTIES: What are you thoughts on all this?

RELATED NEWS:

Tamar Braxton Says Vince Herbert Is Having A Baby: ‘The Whore Decided To Let Me Know About It Tonight’

[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will Give You Life!

More Tea: Evelyn Braxton Details Years of Alleged Abuse In Tamar And Vince’s Marriage

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

13 photos Launch gallery

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Continue reading Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos