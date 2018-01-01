LOL! Mike Pence’s Neighbor Hangs ‘Make America Gay Again’ Banner Outside Of His Home

Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a football game when NFL players exercised their First Amendment right. He voted to take away healthcare from millions of Americas. The so-called evangelical also defended Trump’s “p*ssy” grabbing comments. Overall, a deeply conservative guy who has advocated against everyone from the middle class to women to LGBT folks. He doesn’t believe LGBT people should serve in the military. In addition, Pence believes in outlawed “gay conversion therapy.” Therefore, it’s pretty funny that Mike’s Aspen neighbors decided to give him a taste of the rainbow.

Written on a rainbow flag, Pence’s neighbor posted a “Make America Gay Again” banner outside of his Aspen-area residence, which they placed on a stone pillar that sits at the end of the driveways to both their homes. See below:

According to The Aspen Times, the Secret Service didn’t even stop the neighbor from hanging up the banner. Pitkin County Sheriff’s Joe DiSalvo said, “He was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who’d tell him he couldn’t do it. When they said, ‘We’re not here to control your free speech rights,’ they came out with chili and began feeding them.”

Pence arrived on Tuesday, no word on his reaction to the banner. Maybe the banner made him want to “hang” LGBT people. Trump once “joked” that Pence “wants to hang” all gay people. There is truth in every joke.

