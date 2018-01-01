Former Sheriff David Clarke Wants To Make The Media ‘Taste Their Own Blood’

Former Sheriff David Clarke Wants To Make The Media ‘Taste Their Own Blood’

We all know former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is anti-Black, anti-human and anti-intellectual. He attacked Rep. Maxine Waters, reportedly plagiarized his master’s thesis, harassed people who accused him of inappropriate police behavior and he is a die-hard Trump fan. Now, Clarke is even angrier after news outlets have done their job by researching a possible civil rights violation.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported  “on an FBI search warrant request to look into Clarke’s emails as part of a past investigation. The March 7 affidavit in support of a search warrant request was only made public last week.  The FBI was looking into possible civil rights violations related to a January encounter on an airplane between then-sheriff Clarke — who resigned in August — and Dan Black, a fellow passenger. Federal prosecutors announced in May that they would not file criminal charges in the case.” For some reason, Clarke interpreted this as a “FAKE NEWS STORY that I am under investigation by the FBI. It’s a LIE.” Clearly, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel  made it clear he was not under investigation. Still, Clark wants the media to “taste their own blood.” See the violent tweet below:

https://twitter.com/SheriffClarke/status/947225820493426688

Clarke’s violent Tweet was reported and the former sheriff responded with this:

https://twitter.com/SheriffClarke/status/947301501130637312

What an angry man. Can you imagine how he treated people we he had a badge and a firearm?

SOURCE:  Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

3 Things To Know About Ex-Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke

Sheriff David Clarke Calls Latest Acquittal In Freddie Gray Case Good News, RNC Erupts In Cheers

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

Photos