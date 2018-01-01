Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased

Good news if you make minimum wage and live in Ohio you’re getting a raise! As of January 1st 2018 the minimum wage for Ohio has gone up to $8.30 for hourly based workers and with tipped based workers will receive a wage increase from $4.08 an hour to $4.15.

Fifteen cent may not sound like great news but really it is. Minimum wage went up last year in 2016 but only by five cent. Ohio is one of 18 states raising the minimum wage in 2018. And while you may not think it’s a lot Ohio’s minimum wage is just over a dollar above the federal wage rate of $7.25 an hour.

According to Policy Matters Ohio the wage increase will benefit an estimated 150,000 workers in Ohio.