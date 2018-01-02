Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Saint West Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West had a holiday scare. On Thursday, their son, Saint West, 2, was hospitalized in Los Angeles, CA for pneumonia. According to TMZ, his parents stayed with him the entire time, even sharing overnight duties.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 6, 2016

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Saint was allegedly released on Saturday, allowing him to spend New Years’ Eve at home. Sources say he is doing well.

Happy Holidays

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim shared this holiday photo of the family, taken before Saint was hospitalized and posted one day before he was released.

We’re so glad he’s feeling better and on the mend!

SOURCE: TMZ

DON’T MISS:

Kim Kardashian Rallies Behind 62-Year-Old Grandma Serving A Life Sentence For A One-Time Offense

Kanye West Is In An Unrequited Love Affair With The Fashion Industry, And It’s Time He Learns How To Move On

Kim Kardashian On Her Aaliyah Halloween Costume: ‘I Am Truly Sorry If I Offended Anyone’

African American woman buying Christmas gifts online with credit card

9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop Right Now And Support Black Women Business Owners

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop Right Now And Support Black Women Business Owners

Continue reading 9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop Right Now And Support Black Women Business Owners

9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop Right Now And Support Black Women Business Owners

Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in America. You can support Black women business owners and get fly gifts for your friends, too! Check out these 9 beauty and fashion brands you should shop right now. You are just a click away from buying Black.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 11 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 11 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos