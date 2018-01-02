Fashion & Style
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cassie Ventura Ventures Out In Versace For The New Year

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Singer and model Cassie attended her longtime boyfriend, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, New Year’s Eve party in Miami, Florida. Diddy’s NYE party which was donned, “CÎROC The New Year” was powered by DeLeón Tequila.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Cassie wore a Spring/Summer 2018 Versace brocade ballgown skirt paired with a black, lace bralette to ring in 2018. She wore t-strap heels. Cassie’s hair was placed in a long, high ponytail and she wore bronzey, yet natural looking makeup. Her nails were a festive, holiday red.

Versace - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

While Cassie chose for a sexier appeal in styling the skirt, Versace paired the black and gold piece on the runway with denim and embellished boots.

Beauties, we have to know: is this look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

