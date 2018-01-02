High School Student Under Investigation After Racist Video: ‘Black People Need To Die’

Photo by

National
Home > National

High School Student Under Investigation After Racist Video: ‘Black People Need To Die’

Disgusting.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

So much for the younger generation being more open minded and progressive. A  student from Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove, California, went on a racist rant that has been viewed nearly three million times. According to the Elk Grove Tribune, her name is Desirae Fernandez and she said on her Snapchat, “Black people are trash, they need to die” and “when police were killing all those Black people, I was so happy.” She is also joined by a friend who laughs in the background. If you can stomach it, the video is below:

According to CBS, “the school is working with the students in the video and their families and investigating the incident.” Allegedly, the girl could not be reached on social media and her phone number, which was posted on Twitter, has been disconnected. The racist Snapchat shouldn’t be too shocking. Back in September, there was a note left of the door of Black salon in Elk Grove,  which read, “You f—– blacks cause too much damage. Your (sp) a f—– eyesore to this town! Get out soon.” No one knows who left the note. Hopefully, the high school student who made the disgusting comments on Snapchat will be fully punished.

SOURCE: Elk Grove Tribune, CBS

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading High School Student Under Investigation After Racist Video: ‘Black People Need To Die’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 11 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 11 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos