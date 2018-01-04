Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”

Tamar and Vince Reunited "We're Family"

After all the drama Tamar claims, “We’re family” even though she had him arrested on Christmas day.  Tamar was spotted with estranged husband Vincent Herbert along with their son after getting off a plane together.  But what did Vince have to say, “God is good”…

We have no idea if this means the couple are working things out.  I mean just days ago Tamar went on a rant on social media about Vince cheating and having a side baby on the way.  And what about the abuse allegations?!

This is all a bit much for us but we can’t help but root for family…. maybe they can work it out like Bey and Jay!

Photos