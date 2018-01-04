Watch The Official Netflix Trailer For ‘Step Sisters,’ Starring Megalyn Echikunwoke & Naturi Naughton

This January a new movie that you have to see is coming to Netflix.

From the producers of Dear White People and Straight Outta Compton, Step Sisters tells the story of a black student who secretly agrees to breathe new life into the image of a white sorority by teaching the girls how to step.

While lying to her own sorority sisters, who are also preparing for the big charity step competition, Jamilah Bishop (played by Megalyn Echikunwoke) puts her all into turning her white counterparts into stomp the yard pros—and all in the name of a guaranteed ticket to Harvard.

“You guys feeling out of place? Like, maybe they’re judging you before you’ve had a chance to express yourselves? You’re in this position for 10 minutes,” she says as her protégés get ready to hit the stage.

Watch the official trailer above. Step Sisters is directed by Charles Stone III (Drumline) and written by Chuck Hayward (Dear White People), Emmy Award® winner Lena Waithe (Master of None), and Ben Cory Jones (Insecure). It also star(z) Power‘s Naturi Naughton.