Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Proud Mary’ Is The Closest Thing To A Marval Character For Her

0 reads Leave a comment
Taraji P. Henson is hitting theaters soon with Proud Mary, one of her most important films yet; the above-the-title lead is also an executive producer.
Henson plays Mary, a professional hit-woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, who’s life is changed forever when she crosses paths with a young boy during a hit gone wrong.
Prior to the film’s January 12th release, we had the opportunity to visit the set and catch up with the cast. Check out our Q & A with the superstar herself, Taraji P Henson.
It was said early on that you were their first choice for this role. What made you want to go ahead and take on this film?
Henson: This is different from anything I’ve ever done before. I really love playing different characters so it felt different. The challenge for me, is how do you make a character that people could really hate, likable? She kills a lot of people, but for a good reason.
Did you enjoy the action side of it?
Henson: It’s like getting paid to play cop and robbers. It’s actually a dream come true; the closest thing to a Marvel Comic character to me.
The action stuff [was also the biggest challenge I faced]. I really hurt my arm and I’m thinking… When you see the action, it’s like, “Oh, that’s fine. I can do that.” It doesn’t look too dangerous, but with just one false move, you can hit the wrong bone at the wrong angle, tweaking it or breaking it.
Is it difficult to go from an assassin during filming back to your normal life?
Henson: I have played a lot of deep, heavy characters in my career and I just have a switch. People are amazed at that actually, because I can literally snot cry, ugly face cry, and when they yell cut, I can be like, “Girl, so anyway, back to what I…”
…I know my instrument. So, I know when to turn it on and when to turn it off. So that’s how I live. I’m not the one where you have to call me by the character’s name. As a matter of fact, please don’t. I hate that I’m Cookie now. People will call me that on the street and I cringe. I’m the type of actor where I can get away. They go cut, and I’m out of it. I still gotta be me. I have to be me in portraying these characters, otherwise you go mad. ‘Cause who are you? You’re always a character? It’s a job. Some people do this for a living, I do this.
However, it was her mission that moved us the most…
Henson: My mission is to do great work, to leave an incredible legacy behind. I want to do work that people study. I want be Bette Davis. I want to be that work that young thespians go, “I’ll study Taraji P. Henson’s work. It was her eyes, it was…” whatever it is. I focus on that. I focus on, as an artist, how can I change lives? How can I reach as many people? I don’t care what color you are,
what you believe in, who you sleep with at night. I want to touch a heart with my work. That’s why I play all these crazy characters.
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
1.Source:Radio One 1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 22 of 37
23.Source:Radio One 23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 37 of 37
comments – Add Yours