Justice Department Revokes Obama-Era Marijuana Policy

Photo by

National
Home > National

Justice Department Revokes Obama-Era Marijuana Policy

Here comes a return to the disproportionate criminalization of Black people in arrests for weed.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday that he’s rescinding a marijuana policy from President Barack Obama’s administration that gave states a free hand to decriminalize weed, CNN reported. This signals a return to enforcement of strict federal laws that disproportionately targeted people of color.

SEE ALSO: 70 Black Youth Arrested In Georgia Shines Spotlight On Broken Criminal Justice System

“Jeff Sessions’ obsession with marijuana prohibition defies logic, threatens successful state-level reforms, and flies in the face of widespread public support for legalization,” said Maria McFarland Sánchez-Moreno, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance.

The so-called “Cole memo” from the Obama-era gave states a passive OK to craft their own marijuana laws with little or no opposition from the federal government. It represented a shift from strict oversight as long as state laws didn’t threaten federal priorities, such as combating the distribution of drugs to minors. It’s unclear whether Sessions plans to issue new directives or revert back to policies prior to the Obama administration. Either way, this news raises concern.

Drug possession, particularly weed, represents the leading cause of arrests, according to the Drug Policy Alliance. Possession, even of small amounts of the popular drug, is often a pretext to justify incarceration and deportation of Blacks and Latinos. “It’s now time for Congress to put the brakes on Sessions’ destructive agenda by limiting the Justice Department’s ability to undermine states’ decision making,” Sánchez-Moreno stated. This decision comes on the heels of recreational marijuana becoming legal in California. Most Americans support the legalization of pot, which has happened in eight states.

SOURCE:  CNN

SEE ALSO:

There Are Calls To Boycott Black Panther Because Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Dating A White Woman

Man Reportedly Killed Stepson By Throwing Him Against A Wall And Then Forced Siblings To Sleep Next To The Body

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 11 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 11 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos