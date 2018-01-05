Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers For This Year’s GRAMMY Awards

The 60th annual GRAMMY Awards are being held on Sunday, January 28th–now only a few short weeks away for all of us music lovers. Though many of us continue to have gripes with whoever the academy chooses to win certain awards, one thing that most of us agree to look forward to is the one-of-a-kind performances. From A Tribe Called Quest’s memorable performance at last year’s award show to Beyonce’s beautiful performance with her twin-filled baby bump on display, there’s always something for people to talk about for the following few days. This year will be no different, and the first wave of performances were just announced.

Among the performers for this year’s festivities are Childish Gambino–and this year will be the rapper’s first time performing at the GRAMMYs! Along with his debut performance includes others from fellow nominees Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, and Pink. Of course, more announcements on who will be performing this year will be coming some time within the next few weeks.

Other nominees for the special night include Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, Bruno Mars, and Lorde…all who could be good contestants for a crowd-stopping GRAMMY performance. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see who else is going to hit that stage on January 28th!

