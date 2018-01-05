HAUTE OR NAUGHT: ‘Get Out’ And ‘Black Mirror’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Goes For Gray On The Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty
Get Out And Black Mirror star Daniel Kaluuya made an apperance during Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California.
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty
Daniel looked relaxed in an Etro suit paired with a white top and sneakers. The suit jacket had mixed media detailing with a slightly darker grey on the pocket lapels and the neckline.
Source: David Crotty / Getty
Daniel had a great 2017 with Get Out exceeding over 100M in the box offices. Currently, he’s up for a BAFTA Rising Star award.
Beauties, we have to know, do you think his look is HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
