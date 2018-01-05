Quavo & Nicki Minaj Premiere New Video “She For Keeps”

If you remember way back in August, Quavo & Nicki Minaj were spotted secretly shooting a music video for their collab “She For Keeps.” At the time, it was rumored that the song would be a single off Nicki’s forthcoming album, but it turned out that the song actually saw life on Quality Control’s compilation project that dropped last month called Control The Streets Vol. 1.

