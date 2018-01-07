Fashion & Style
Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Lands His First Modeling Campaign With MCM Worldwide

Cordell Broadus career in fashion is really starting to take off. Reportedly, the 20-year-old left the UCLA football team in 2016 in efforts to take his career in film and fashion more seriously…and it’s paying off.

Philipp Plein - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: JP Yim / Getty

Last season, the eldest son of Snoop Dogg walked the NYFW runway for Phillip Plein with his grandfather, Papa Snoop (Snoop Dogg’s fashionable father).

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 7, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

They were seen all NYFW together. How cute: spending fashion week with your grandpa!

Youth and mobility. @cbroadus stays on the move with the Cognac Weekender. #MCMWorldwide

A post shared by MCM (@mcmworldwide) on

Starting his 2018 right, the leather luxury goods brand, MCM Worldwide, has selected Cordell for their latest campaign. This is Cordell’s first print campaign. Snoop Dogg’s son is pictured holding the $1,195.00 MCM Worldwide Cognac Weekender (you can buy it here).

Cordell is featured with model Jasmine Sanders in the campaign and actor and model, Kaio Hillebrand.

Beauties, what do you think of the campaign? Tell us in the comments!

