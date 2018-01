DJ Khaled teams up with Weight Watchers

Over the past few years we’ve witnessed DJ Khaled go from DJ, to hit making producer releasing hit after hit on the billboard charts and in radio. Now, Khaled is turning the page to a new chapter in his life and career and he’s taking us along for the ride. Recently Khaled announced that he’s going to be whipping himself into shape and he has reached out to Weight Watchers to help document the ups and downs.

Weight Watchers was excited about the whole idea, plus after seeing the success that Oprah Winfrey achieved with the company, they decided to sign Khaled to a lucrative deal. The company’s president, Mindy Grossman is confident that Khaled will, “enliven and inspire his community” and show them they too, can integrate healthy habits in their lifestyle. For for the full story click here…

Also On 100.3: