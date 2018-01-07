Black Folks Pushed Out Of Chicago? Mayor Rahm Emanuel Accused Of Twisted Plan

Photo by

National
Home > National

Black Folks Pushed Out Of Chicago? Mayor Rahm Emanuel Accused Of Twisted Plan

Gentrification is allegedly leading to a "whiter" city.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

A new allegation of gross misconduct has been raised against Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Democratic Illinois Governor candidate Chris Kennedy alleged Wednesday that Emanuel is pushing a twisted gentrification plan to rid Chicago of Black residents, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“I believe that black people are being pushed out of Chicago intentionally by a strategy that involves disinvestment in communities being implemented by the city administration, and I believe Rahm Emanuel is the head of the city administration and therefore needs to be held responsible for those outcomes,” Kennedy, nephew of the late John F. Kennedy and son of the late U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy, said during a recent news conference about gun violence.

Kennedy continued: “This is involuntary. That we’re cutting off funding for schools, cutting off funding for police, allowing people to be forced to live in food deserts, closing hospitals, closing access to mental health facilities. What choice do people have but to move, to leave?” Kennedy added. “And I think that’s part of a strategic gentrification plan being implemented by the city of Chicago to push people of color out of the city. The city is becoming smaller, and as it becomes smaller, it’s become whiter.”

Emanuel responded by turning the attention back on Kennedy, tying him to Trump.

“It’s sad to see Chris Kennedy joining President Trump and Gov. Rauner in using cynical, politically motivated attacks about Chicago’s communities for his own personal gain,” Emanuel spokesman Matt McGrath said in a statement. “His divisive comments today are a direct assault on one of this city’s greatest strengths — our diversity.”

Emanuel has fought to regain favor among African-American residents, who called for his resignation over his court battle to keep video of Laquan McDonald’s fatal police shooting under wraps in November 2015. The accusations aimed at Emanuel also highlight a decline in the city’s Black population to 793,852, representing about 29.3 percent of the city’s population, according to census data released last year.

The mayor has been working to “improve the quality of life” for Black residents in the wake of McDonald’s death, McGrath said. Emanuel greenlit a plan to put “at least” five more advanced life support ambulances on Chicago streets to serve Black communities and reduce response times to medical emergencies Thursday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported after Kennedy’s disparaging speech.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Woman Shot During Filming For Facebook Live Video, Cops Say

‘Chicago Is Part Of America’ Activist Tells Trump As The City’s Homicide Rate Declines

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 hours ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 hours ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 hours ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos