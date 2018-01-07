Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The Boss From Hell

Kandi worries court settlement may hurt her business.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

Kandi Burruss is making moves to protect her reputation as she wraps up a legal battle against a former employee.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has filed a motion to seal the settlement of her court case against Johnnie Winston, The Jasmine Brand reports.

Kandi and Johnnie recently reached a agreement in the case, but it still needs to be approved. According to court documents, Kandi would like to keep the details of the settlement private to avoid public scrutiny and any potential further damage to her brand.

The Bravo reality star claims that bad press that got out about her during proceedings harmed her business because, as the motion states, Johnnie made her look like the “Boss from Hell” throughout the case.

“Ms. Burruss-Tucker’s business and professional reputation should not suffer here simply based on Burruss-Tucker’s celebrity status,” the filing states, “because the Parties’ have found that settling the matter will be less of a nuisance and drain on personal, and the Court’s resources, than continued litigation.”

There’s no word yet on whether a judge will approve her motion.

RELATED STORIES:

Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families

Kandi Burruss Is Not Ready To Let The Sex Dungeon Controversy Go: “Stop Putting A Timeline On When I’m Supposed To Forgive & Forget”

Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The Boss From Hell

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 hours ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 hours ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 hours ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos