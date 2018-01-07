Feature Story
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Her Mother To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Meghan Markle continues to break from the notoriously staunch British royal traditions, refreshingly carving her own individual path. According to new reports, she wants to have her mother, Doria Ragland, walk her down the aisle at her upcoming Spring wedding to Prince Harry.

According to E! News, sources say Meghan’s extremely close relationship with her mother influenced the decision, over her “reclusive” father, Thomas Markle.

From E!:

Despite all the pomp and circumstance surrounding a royal wedding, an insider told E! News that the former ‘Suits’ star, who got engaged to the 33-year-old in November, is hoping to “break a tradition or two” on her wedding day, which makes sense given how non-traditional Meghan is as a royal match (she’s an American, an actress and a divorcée).

The desire to have Ragland give her away also doesn’t come as a total surprise since the mother and daughter have a very close relationship. 

The news comes after Prince Harry made a comment about her family that raised a few eyebrows during an interview with BBC.

Of her getting together with his family over the holidays, he said:

I think we’ve got one of the biggest families that I know of and every family is complex as well. She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she never had.

Still, in spite of any possible drama, Meghan’s father and mother (who are divorced) issued a joint statement together and have had nothing but great things to say about their daughter’s upcoming nuptials. They said:

We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.

